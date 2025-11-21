5 hours ago

Liverpool have reportedly held positive talks with AFC Bournemouth over a possible January move for Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, as the forward emerges as one of the hottest properties in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Black Stars attacker was a top target for Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, but opted to sign a new deal with Bournemouth. With a £65 million release clause set to become active in January, the Cherries are bracing for a fresh wave of bids.

Semenyo’s Scintillating Form

Semenyo has been in outstanding form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 Premier League appearances. His explosive start earned him Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for August, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most in-form forwards.

Transfer Battle Brewing



Liverpool are keen to beat rivals to his signature, having already initiated talks with Bournemouth.



Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested, with all three clubs monitoring the situation closely.



Bournemouth had previously ruled out a January sale, but the release clause leaves them vulnerable to losing their star forward

With the winter transfer window approaching, Semenyo is expected to be at the centre of a bidding war, as top clubs circle for his services. His pace, power, and consistency make him a natural fit for Liverpool’s attacking system, while his rise adds further excitement for Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.