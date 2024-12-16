6 hours ago

Liverpool have entered negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Dutch-Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe due to his exceptional form this season.

The 24-year-old defender has been identified as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose future at Liverpool is uncertain.

With Alexander-Arnold linked to Real Madrid and set to become a free agent at the end of the season, Liverpool are exploring options to strengthen their defensive lineup.

Reports suggest that Liverpool have invited Frimpong's representatives to Anfield to discuss a possible transfer.

The right-back, who has a release clause of €40 million in his contract, is currently tied to Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2028.

Frimpong has been a standout performer for Leverkusen this season, contributing two goals and eight assists in 23 appearances.

His dynamic play and consistent displays have made him a highly sought-after talent, with Liverpool eager to secure his services ahead of the competition.