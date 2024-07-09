2 hours ago

Processes are underway at the Manhyia Palace as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) formally introduces its running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event has attracted hundreds of well-wishers and NPP sympathisers from far and near to the Royal Palace in Kumasi.

It signifies the royal ties between the running mate popularly known as NAPO, a son of Manhyia-Apagyafie and the Asante Kingdom.

The Asantehene at the event is expected to gave his blessings to NAPO for the journey ahead.

After the introduction, the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will officially outdoor the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.