2 hours ago

Early results from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primary indicate that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is leading the flagbearer contest, and counting is underway nationwide.

As ballots are being counted at polling stations across the country, preliminary results show that Dr. Bawumia is ahead of his opponents.

As the results from the constituencies come in, party supporters and authorized observers have assembled at collation centers to keep an eye on the proceedings.