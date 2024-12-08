47 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission is announcing the results from the constituencies following the counting and collation of results at the various polling and collation centers across the country.

The exercise, which is being held at the National Collation Centre in Accra, is aimed at promoting transparency and fairness in the electioneering process.

Both the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party have been holding separate press conferences urging their supporters to remain calm and allow the EC to do its work.

The NPP has admonished its supporters to conduct themselves properly while they monitor the collation and announcement of results.

The NDC, on the other hand, has ordered its supporters to remain vigilant and not celebrate as they follow the process.

The 2024 elections were contested by 13 presidential candidates and 807 parliamentary candidates.

