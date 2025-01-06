Members of Parliament-Elect for the 2024 parliamentary election taking their oath to officially assume office.
Members of Parliament-Elect for the 2024 parliamentary election taking their oath to officially assume office.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Ghana Guardian.
Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233501061949
Comments