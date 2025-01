2 hours ago

The President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, and the Vice President-elect, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will be inaugurated today, Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The event, which marks Mahama’s return to the presidency, is expected to be attended by 21 Heads of State, alongside three Vice Presidents, four Ministers, and 24 envoys. This exceptional gathering underscores the global recognition of Ghana’s political transition.