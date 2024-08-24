8 hours ago

All is set for the launch of the much-anticipated manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election.

Thousands of NDC supporters have thronged the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba in the Central Region to be a part of the event.

The event would feature the NDC flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, as the Special Guest and his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.Other NDC bigwigs, parliamentarians among others are also present.

The manifesto launch is under the theme ‘Change To Reset Ghana‘.

