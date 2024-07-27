6 hours ago

The official launch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 General Elections campaign is currently underway in Tamale.

Thousands of Ghanaians from all over the country have gathered at the Jubilee Park to hear what the leadership of the party will say.

The party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang are expected to take centre stage at the event.

Other top officials expected to address the gathering include National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders.

NDC Members of Parliament and parliamentary candidates are also in attendance.

Watch a live stream of the event below;