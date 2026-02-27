7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has appeared in Parliament to deliver his second State of the Nation Address since returning to office. In the address, he is reviewing his administration’s achievements over the past year and outlining government priorities for the months ahead.

Delivered in line with constitutional requirements, the speech is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the country’s current state, covering key sectors such as the economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and energy.

On the economic front, President Mahama is anticipated to discuss issues including inflation, public debt management, revenue mobilisation, job creation, and measures to stabilise the macroeconomic environment.

The proceedings began with a ceremonial inspection by the President, followed by his entry into the Chamber of Parliament amid tight security. The session is attended by senior government officials, Members of Parliament, and other key stakeholders.