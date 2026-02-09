4 hours ago

A Ghanaian rice farmer has raised concerns over the difficulty of selling his produce, highlighting the challenges facing domestic rice producers in the country.

In a video that went viral on X on February 8, 2026, the farmer displayed several bags of locally grown rice ready for the market but reportedly remaining unsold.

He attributed the problem to the dominance of imported rice, which he said continues to occupy shop shelves and influence consumer preferences.

“The lack of patronage for local rice is very discouraging,” the farmer said, noting that months of hard work and financial investment in cultivation and processing have not translated into sales.

He called on government authorities to implement policies that protect local farmers and promote the consumption of Ghanaian rice.

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users urging stronger support for local agriculture. Others encouraged consumers to consciously choose locally grown rice over imported alternatives to help sustain domestic production.