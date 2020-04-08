2 hours ago

Officials of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development presented food packages to residents of four Zongo communities in Accra namely; Cow Lane, Zongo Lane, Sabon Zongo and Shukura.

The presentation was part of President Akufo-Addo's directive to supply 400,000 food items to the most vulnerable citizens in communities in light of the lockdown.

The items donated include rice, gari, oil, sardine, tomato paste and 3,000 households beneficiaries.

At Cow Lane, the packages were presented through the palace of the Greater Accra Fulani Chief, Alhaji Massawud Abbas Danbaki II.

Representatives of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief received the packages on behalf of the residents of Zongo Lane.

Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Baako, Chief of Sabon Zongo received the packages on behalf of his subjects and Shekih Khalifa Yahya- al- Amin received the packages on behalf of the residents of Shukura.

The distinguished recipients promised their support and pledge that the packages will be given to the most vulnerable in the Zongo communities.