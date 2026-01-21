11 hours ago

Traditional authorities and residents of Logba Alakpeti in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region have issued a strong call for justice following the killing of a 35-year-old farmer, describing the act as brutal, senseless and a grave threat to peace in the area.

At a press conference held in the community, the Chief of Logba Alakpeti, Togbe Adza Adiaku V, flanked by sub-chiefs, elders and concerned residents, voiced deep sorrow and anger over what they say has become a disturbing pattern of violent attacks against their people.

The chief alleged that the attacks are being perpetrated by individuals from neighbouring communities, including Avatime Fume, Dzokpe Old Town and Dzokpe New Town, raising concerns about deteriorating relations and growing insecurity along community boundaries.

Togbe Adza Adiaku V revealed that the latest killing marks the fourth murder recorded since his installation in 1990. He recalled earlier victims, including Akuma Kofi, a teacher trainee; Kokatse Kpogo, popularly known as Korku Morte; and King Anyormekye, who was killed on December 26, 2025.

According to the chief, the recurring violence has created a climate of fear, with farmers, students and other innocent residents now feeling unsafe in their own community.

He called on the government and security agencies to act decisively to halt the killings and ensure that those responsible are brought before the courts.

“We are not asking for revenge. We are asking for justice,” the chief stressed, insisting that the matter must be resolved through lawful prosecution rather than private settlements or compensation.

While welcoming the arrest of a suspect, Korkpoe Kmla Opete, Togbe Adza Adiaku V described it as only a first step and urged the police to fast-track investigations and prosecution to restore public confidence.

He also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions, assuring them that traditional leaders would continue to collaborate closely with security agencies to prevent the situation from escalating into broader conflict.

The chief concluded by urging the government to reinforce security in the area to protect lives and property, while calling on neighbouring communities to reflect on their actions and recommit themselves to peaceful coexistence.