4 hours ago

Lord Amoah has expressed his excitement about signing with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Despite receiving interest from several clubs, Amoah was determined to join the Porcupine Warriors, whom he regards as the biggest club in Ghana.

“I may be young, but I know what I want and am very firm in my decisions. Despite interest from multiple teams, Asante Kotoko was always my first choice. Joining the biggest club in Ghana is a dream come true, and I am very happy,” Amoah shared, as quoted on his new club's website.

The 21-year-old right back completed his move to Asante Kotoko after passing a mandatory medical examination on Saturday, August 3.

He has signed a three-year contract, adding to the Reds' roster of new signings aimed at strengthening the squad for the upcoming season.