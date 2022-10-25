1 hour ago

Evangelist Lord Kenya, the leader of the Face of Grace Church has disclosed that late comic actor, Baba Spirit, was once under his roof.

According to Lord Kenya, he is the inspiration behind the deceased's name 'Spirit'.

Lord Kenya, a former secular artiste now preacher, has expressed his disappointment with an alleged statement made by Baba Spirit when he was alive. The comic actor reportedly declared that he did not believe in any man of God.

Reacting to the statement attributed to Baba Spirit after his passing, Lord Kenya, in an interview on Hello FM, condemned the "foolish talk" adding that his final days on earth must be a lesson to all.

The Evangelist took time to narrate his relationship with the late comedian and radio presenter adding that he used to beat him when he disobeyed him. All these were done to shape him toward the right path.

"My young boy, most of you called Baba Spirit. There was a competition back in the day called lookalike. He won the competition for imitating Lord Kenya. I got connected to him and he moved over to my house in Bremang. When I became born again, he visited my church, Face of Grace. He again invited me to his church where I ministered at a 3-day event. This same Baba Spirit.

"I was in America when someone informed me that Baba Spirit had died. I was also sent a statement he had made. He said that he doesn't trust any man of God. I am like, what is wrong?

"You stay on social media and accept such foolish talks. They will continue to kill you... let me tell you how he got his name. He said I am Lord so he will take Spirit as his name. When he became a comedian he added 'Baba' to his name. What stopped Spirit from calling me if indeed he didn't believe any preacher?"

Lord Kenya quizzed.

He Kenya reminded Ghanaians that he was still a soldier. He recalled the days he used to physically attack radio presenters who dared to speak against him.

"I stayed with them in the same house, they have suffered in my hands. I used to beat them when I called them to order. Yes, I am a soldier as I told you. When I tell you to do something you must obey or else face my wrath. You can ask the boys, you will run away...back in the day, I used to go after radio presenters. I will come to drug you out of the studio, you can ask Root Eye and the rest. Now Baba Spirit claimed that there is no God or he didn't believe in any man of God. In the last show, did you see how he ended up?" these were the words of Evangelist Lord Kenya.

Comedian Baba Spirit passed away on September 8, 2022, after battling with an undisclosed sickness for years.

Check out the video below: