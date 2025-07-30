6 hours ago

First Lady Lordina Mahama has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, President John Dramani Mahama, as they mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

In a message shared on Facebook on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Mrs. Mahama expressed deep gratitude and affection for her husband, reflecting on the journey they have shared over the past three decades.

Describing their life together as her “most treasured moments,” she acknowledged the love, laughter, and unwavering support that have defined their union.

“I’m grateful for every memory we’ve shared and every challenge we’ve faced together,” she wrote, adding, “I look forward to many more wonderful years with you. Happy anniversary to us, my love.”

The touching post quickly resonated with Ghanaians on social media, sparking a wave of warm messages and admiration for the First Couple. Many praised the Mahamas not only for their public service but for the strength and grace of their enduring relationship.

Over the years, Lordina and John Mahama have come to symbolize one of Ghana’s most admired partnerships—marked by mutual respect, shared purpose, and a deep commitment to each other.

As they celebrate 33 years of marriage, their story continues to inspire many across the nation.