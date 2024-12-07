2 hours ago

As Ghana headed to the polls, former First Lady Lordina Mahama shared a heartfelt message of support for her husband, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With the election day underway, Lordina expressed her pride in her husband’s dedication and unwavering commitment to the country.

In a touching social media post, Lordina wrote, “John, today is another milestone in your journey of serving Ghana with honesty and integrity. Your tireless efforts to bring about positive change in the lives of the people of Ghana have not gone unnoticed. I stand by you, as I always have, with love and admiration.”

Lordina’s message, which resonated with many of their supporters, highlighted her belief in her husband’s leadership and vision for the future of Ghana.

She acknowledged the challenges that come with running for the presidency but assured him of her full support.

“Your resilience, compassion, and focus on building a better future for every Ghanaian inspire me every day,” she added. “Today, I am more than proud to stand by your side, knowing that your commitment to the people is unmatched.”

John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2016, has campaigned on promises of economic revitalization, job creation, and social welfare.