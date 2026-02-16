4 hours ago

The Accra Circuit Court has awarded GH¢200,000 in damages and compensation to a woman in her 60s after finding that a longtime partner reneged on a clear promise to marry her.

The ruling brought an unexpected twist to what began as a simple eviction case. Instead of ejecting the woman from an East Legon apartment, the court dismissed the claim and upheld her counter-action for breach of promise to marry, while also recognising her beneficial interest in the property.

A Relationship That Spanned a Decade

Evidence before the court showed that the parties were romantically involved for 11 years, between 2013 and 2024. During that period, the businessman—who lived abroad for long stretches—was constructing a six-unit residential property at East Legon.

Although he provided the funds, the woman took charge on the ground, supervising construction for about four years. When the building was completed in 2017, she was asked to move into one of the two-bedroom units. The businessman later joined her when he returned to Ghana, and the couple lived together for nearly nine years.

From Eviction to Counterclaim

In 2024, the relationship collapsed, prompting the businessman to sue for her removal from the apartment. The woman responded with a countersuit, telling the court that she had been assured of marriage and had reorganised her life around that promise.

She testified that the man openly held himself out as her husband-to-be, including being introduced as an in-law during her father’s funeral, contributing financially, and writing a tribute. She also said he gave her a ring and entrusted her with managing his building project—actions she said went far beyond casual dating.

Court: The Promise Was Real

Delivering judgment, Justice Sedinam Kwadam held that the relationship was not informal or ambiguous. The court ruled that the ring symbolised commitment, not mere affection, and that the man’s conduct over several years reinforced a genuine intention to marry.

The judge concluded that the abrupt termination of the relationship in 2024 amounted to a breach of that promise, especially considering the woman’s age and the length of time she had devoted exclusively to the relationship.

Property Rights and Damages

Although legal ownership of the East Legon property rests with the businessman, the court applied principles of equity and imposed a constructive trust over the two-bedroom apartment. This effectively allows the woman to remain in the unit, leading to the dismissal of the ejectment suit.

On damages, the court awarded:



GH¢50,000 as general damages



GH¢150,000 as compensation

Bringing the total award to GH¢200,000, with an additional GH¢20,000 in legal costs.

The court also ruled that the woman may continue using a Toyota RAV4 linked to the relationship, as the businessman did not formally seek its return.

The detailed written judgment is expected to be released on February 24, closing one of the more unusual cases to come before the Accra Circuit Court in recent times.