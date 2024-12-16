1 hour ago

Accra Lions secured a vital 1-0 victory over Nations FC at the WAFA Park, with Lucky Nwafor's 17th-minute strike proving decisive in this Premier League clash.

The Nigerian forward capitalized on a defensive lapse by Nations FC, outpacing his marker before firing home to give the home side the lead.

Lions dominated the early stages, applying relentless pressure and creating several opportunities to extend their advantage.

Despite Nations FC testing goalkeeper Daniel Afful just before halftime, the Ghana youth international stood firm, producing a crucial save to preserve the lead.

In the second half, Lions maintained their intensity, with Nwafor coming close to doubling his tally.

Afful once again proved vital for Lions, making a brilliant save early in the half to deny the visitors an equalizer.

As the clock wound down, Accra Lions showcased solid defensive organization to secure only their second win of the season, a result that offers hope as they battle to climb from the bottom of the table.