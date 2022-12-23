2 hours ago

At this year's KAB-FAM Legends Night, the Lumba Brothers - Charles Kwadwo Fosu ( Daddy Lumba) and Nana Ernest (Owoahene) Acheampong, will come together for the first time in history, kicking off the New Year in style.

The concert, which is scheduled for January 1, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, is anticipated to leave music fans with lifelong memories.

The two brothers will perform together on stage for the first time in more than 30 years, electrifying the nation with nonstop hits.

There will be an unrestrained explosion of joy as the most renowned highlife superstars in the nation take turn to perform.

Many professionals in the industry have praised KAB-FAM's decision as a masterful one that will enhance Ghana's musical heritage.

As though that weren't too much, another highlife legend, Oheneba Kissi, would mount the platform to provide his support.

As additional artists are anticipated to perform, the organizers have hinted that there will be some surprises on the night.

Visitors can make reservations and purchase tickets at www.legendsnightgh.com to participate in history.