The family of the late Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a strongly worded statement cautioning the public and media against the spread of unverified and defamatory allegations following his passing.

The press release, signed by Fati Ali Yalzam, legal representative of the Fosu family from the chambers of Baba Jamal & Associates, was issued on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The statement comes in response to what the family describes as a growing number of “videos, public statements and social media posts” circulating false or damaging claims about the legendary musician in the wake of his death.

“In the spirit of transparency and dignity,” the family acknowledges that some individuals may have legitimate grievances or unsettled issues with the late musician. As such, the statement invites anyone with genuine and verifiable claims to submit their concerns directly to the family’s lawyers for amicable resolution.

However, the tone of the statement turns stern toward those who may be exploiting the public mourning for sensationalism or clout.

“We also serve notice and caution all individuals or media outlets who continue to publish defamatory, unverified or misleading content about the Late Daddy Lumba to desist from such acts or [they] will be held legally accountable,” the release warned.

The Fosu family appealed to the public to act “with respect and decorum” during this sensitive period as preparations are underway for what is expected to be a grand and befitting farewell for the highlife legend, who was revered across Ghana and beyond for his prolific musical career spanning over three decades.

Background

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away recently, sending shockwaves through the nation and triggering an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and political leaders.

Known for his unique voice and a catalogue of hit songs that blended highlife, gospel, and love ballads, Lumba remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical figures.

His death has not only drawn tributes but, unfortunately, also spurred controversies with some individuals surfacing online to make various allegations about his personal and professional dealings.

The Fosu family, through their legal team, is now seeking to protect the late musician’s image and legacy from potential defamation.

The legal firm, Baba Jamal & Associates, emphasized that while the family is open to resolving any legitimate issues, it will not tolerate character attacks or the propagation of false narratives aimed at tarnishing the late musician’s reputation.

The statement concludes with a heartfelt plea for unity and solemnity:

“We urge the general public to act with respect and decorum as we mourn and prepare to bid a befitting farewell to this colossus of a musician.”