2 hours ago

Ghanaian fullback Lumor Agbeyenu who was injured has started light training session on grass surface alongside new acquisition Ki Sung Yeung

Vicente Moreno has been able to count on all of his troops with the exception of Leonardo Koutris, but including Lumor Agbenyenu who on Tuesday did work with the group with apparent normalcy.

The new Majorcan signing, the Korean Ki Sung-Yeung, has exercised on the lawn of Son Moix alone and tomorrow he will meet his new teammates.

Players who trained for Real Mallorca on Tuesday

Present Goalkeepers: Manolo Reina, Fabricio Agosto, Miquel Parera

Defenders: Xisco Campos, Fran Gámez, Aleksandar Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Lumor Agbenyenu *, Joan Sastre

Midfielders: Alejandro Pozo, Salva Sevilla, Iddrisu Baba, Dani Rodríguez, Aleix Febas, Takefusa Kubo, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Yannis Salibur, Marc Pedraza, Josep Señé

Forwards: Abdon Prats, Lago Júnior, Pablo Chavarría, Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernández * Lumor without discharge Absences Injury: Leonardo Koutris On the sidelines: Ki Sung-Yueng