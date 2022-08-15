8 hours ago

Some pictures of Lydia Forson and Bridget Otoo having fun in a pool shared by the former elicited a reaction from a tweep who wondered if they had men in their lives that make love to them.

The basis of the tweep’s question was that the showbiz personalities have over the years been “behaving like they don’t need men in their lives”.

Responding to the concern, Lydia Forson found it awkward how some people have such a mindset about women who protect the vulnerable. The actress articulated that they have always fought for the rights of women to be respected and how that connotes ‘hate’ baffles her.

She wrote: “Honestly, I really wonder how you people come to these weird conclusions about women just because they’ve spoken up for their rights. How did fighting rape, gender inequality etc mean they hate men? Like how? So, you think the men in our lives think we hate them? So weird.”

The tweep with the username MuteetMuttal, however, rebutted, taking inspiration from creation.

“Gender inequality? A man and a woman can never be the same. Since u were created from our rib, the issue of equality should never be discussed. Even God said women should be under men,” his response read.

Lydia Forson’s post was shared on August 12, 2022, a day before Bridget Otoo’s wedding in Western Region.

The broadcaster married Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, a transportation consultant and a lecturer at the Regional Maritime University.