25 minutes ago

Sowutuom-based musician, Wilberforce Nana Yaw Appiah known by his stage name Wyllbee, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Ohwimase-Beposo in the Ashanti Region.

His funeral service took place at the Ohwimase-Beposo D/A Primary School, gathering family, friends, and fans to pay their last respects.

Wyllbee’s tragic demise followed a brutal attack in Abuakwa-Tanoso three months ago, during which he was reportedly beaten while allegedly staying overnight at his girlfriend’s residence.

The circumstances leading to his death have left many in shock, prompting emotional outpouring during the funeral rites.

During the ceremony, family members invoked curses on the alleged girlfriend and others believed to be involved in the beating that led to Wyllbee’s untimely death.

He was reportedly buried with two machetes, symbolizing a desire for revenge against those responsible for his tragic end.

Watch video below: