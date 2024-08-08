1 hour ago

Lyngby Boldklub's manager, Nicas Kjeldsen, expressed his enthusiasm following the completion of Malik Abubakari’s transfer to the Danish club on Wednesday.

Abubakari, who joined Lyngby from Malmö FF, immediately participated in his first training session with the team.

Kjeldsen highlighted the impact Abubakari is expected to have on the club’s attack. "Malik brings a really exciting package as a striker," Kjeldsen said.

"His speed and ability to make deep runs are exactly what we've been missing up front. While he isn’t a direct replacement for Andri, Malik shares some of the same qualities and adds new dimensions to our attacking play."

The manager also praised the successful negotiation between Lyngby and Malmö FF, noting that the transfer was a significant achievement for the club.

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Malik and Malmö. We look forward to seeing him contribute to our team and represent Lyngby with pride," Kjeldsen added.

For Abubakari, the move to Lyngby Boldklub marks an exciting new chapter in his career, and he is eager to capitalize on this opportunity to make a significant impact.