M.anifest, has launched this year’s edition of his annual M.anifestivities concert in Accra.

The 2022 edition will take place on December 18 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, the rapper, urged patrons to expect a night of thrilling performances from him and artistes such as Gyakie and Kwesi Arthur.