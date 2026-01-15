5 hours ago

What began as an emergency medical visit at the Akoti Health Centre in Assin Wurakese quickly spiralled into a scene of terror, leaving health workers shaken and a patient fighting for his life.

The chaos followed a bloody confrontation between a man identified as Yaw Buabeng and a couple, during which both sides allegedly attacked each other with cutlasses.

One of the injured, a man known as Daniel, arrived first at the clinic with deep cuts to his arm and was being treated by nurses.

Moments later, Buabeng, bleeding profusely from injuries to his head and hands, was also brought in for urgent care.

But as nurses attended to him, a group of about ten young men, armed with machetes, sticks and clubs, forced their way into the facility.

They descended on Buabeng, beating him mercilessly until he reportedly fell into a coma.

Terrified for their lives, the on-duty nurses abandoned their posts and fled, leaving the facility effectively shut down in the middle of the crisis.

In the aftermath, health workers have demanded swift police action, insisting that all those involved in the brutal attack be arrested.

They warn that if the perpetrators are not brought to justice, they will seek transfers out of the facility, saying their lives can no longer be guaranteed.

The incident has been formally reported to the Assin Fosu District Police Command. A team led by District Commander ASP Jacob Kumdzro, together with the Municipal Health Director, Benjamin Amoakoh, later visited the health centre to assess the damage and reassure staff.

Authorities have promised to beef up security at the clinic to prevent a repeat of such violence.

Confirming the situation, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dr. Asare Nyarkoh, said Yaw Buabeng — believed to be the key figure in the initial clash — is currently receiving treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu under police guard.

He added that police are also engaging community leaders and stepping up public education to curb the growing culture of violence and lawlessness in the area.