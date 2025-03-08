12 hours ago

On Saturday morning, the Amanokrom Community Centre Park in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region saw an unprecedented surge in activity as hundreds of residents, both from the local area and beyond, gathered in a remarkable turnout at the long-awaited "Ofie Market".

The initiative, launched by Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Kwabena Awuku (Sammi Awuku), turned the quiet community center into a bustling marketplace filled with vendors, farmers, and eager consumers.

The Ofie Market, which took place on March 29, 2025, is a novel project aimed at tackling post-harvest losses and improving access to fresh, organic produce at affordable prices.

The market, a brainchild of Sammi Awuku, was conceived to address the pressing issues farmers face in the constituency, including the difficulty of getting their products to market without the interference of middlemen.

The idea for the Ofie Market took root in 2024 as part of Samuel Kwabena Awuku's manifesto during his campaign to become the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North.

With agriculture being a significant part of the local economy, farmers in the constituency had long struggled with the challenge of post-harvest losses, where large quantities of food spoil before reaching consumers.

Sammi Awuku recognized this issue and vowed to create a space where fresh produce could be sold directly to consumers, benefiting both the farmers and the buyers.

The market, which is expected to take place on the last Saturday of every month, has attracted wide support from the local community. More than 500 farmers and 300 market queens have already committed to being a part of the market, a testament to the growing enthusiasm surrounding the initiative.

The event lived up to its promise, as people from various parts of the constituency and beyond, including commuters from Accra, flocked to Amanokrom to purchase farm-fresh foodstuffs.

Traders had brought a wide variety of produce—everything from fresh vegetables and fruits to locally grown staples. The atmosphere was lively, with vendors offering competitive prices and buyers eagerly taking advantage of the opportunity to support local agriculture.

Local authorities, including the chief and elders of Amanokrom, welcomed the MP, who arrived to observe the event.

Sammi Awuku emphasized the importance of the market in supporting the local economy.

He expressed his satisfaction with the success of the initiative, noting that it fulfilled a key promise made during his campaign.

The Ofie Market not only provides a marketplace for fresh, organic produce but also contributes to the community in other ways. A playground for children was set up to ensure that families could shop in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.

The market, which will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., has also become a social hub, with food vendors and entertainment adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The initiative, which is supported by the Municipal Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is seen as a model for community-driven solutions to agricultural challenges.

The Local farmers have already expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to them by the Member of Parliament to directly sell their goods, which not only helps reduce waste but also allows them to receive better prices for their hard work.

The success of the March 29 launch indicates that the Ofie Market is set to become a key fixture in the lives of residents in the Akuapem North Constituency and beyond.

Despite the challenges, Sammi Awuku’s vision for a thriving, self-sustaining local economy has already made a significant impact, and the people of Akuapem North are optimistic about the future.