Francis-Xavier Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Madina, was detained Thursday morning by the police for erratic and careless driving.

The lawmaker was arrested on Thursday 3 November 2022 after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around Airport in his vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21 “with no regard for law abiding pedestrians and other road users,” a police source revealed.

A Daily Mail GH report said, as a result, the MP's vehicle has been impounded by the police and he has been charged to appear in court to be put through the due process of the law.

In 2021, the court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the opposition MP over his failure to appear in court for the third consecutive time for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property.

The MP joined his constituents in Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and Otinibi in a demonstration over poor roads on 25 October 2021.

During the protest, some of the protestors allegedly blocked roads, burnt tyres and destroyed some public property.

Following the demonstration, the police were unsuccessful in their attempts to arrest the MP, with Parliament upholding its privileges and requesting proper procedures for MPs who must face criminal prosecution, reports the Daily Graphic then.

It is the case of the police that Sosu had questions to answer in respect of the criminal act the protestors engaged in, for which they tried to invite the MP to assist with investigations.

However, the MP had been on the defence that he followed due process in organising the protest and, therefore, there was no basis for his arrest.