Music maestro Kojo Antwi is in mourning following the death of his beloved mother, Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa.

She passed away on November 13, 2024, at the Mpraeso General Hospital in the Eastern Region.

In a statement, Kojo Antwi expressed his sorrow, noting that his mother was the inspiration behind his iconic song Bre bre Anowaa.

Full Statement:

Call to Glory

It is with deep sadness that Mr. Music Man, The Maestro Kojo Antwi, and his siblings, along with their families, announce the passing of their beloved mother, Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa, on November 13, 2024, at Mpraeso General Hospital.

This loss is felt deeply by the family, and we share this announcement with the general public, the media, and the music, culture, and tourism communities, as well as friends and fans worldwide.

A fortieth-day gathering will be scheduled, and all friends and sympathizers are invited to come and offer their condolences to the family.

May the soul of Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa rest in peace. Bre bre Anowaa!