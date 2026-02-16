4 hours ago

There was an air of nostalgia at Lotto Park on Sunday evening as Majeed Ashimeru made an emotional return to the ground where he once earned the nickname “Magic Majeed”.

‎Now on loan at RAAL La Louvière, the 28-year-old midfielder faced his parent club RSC Anderlecht in a snow-affected Belgian Pro League encounter that ended goalless in Brussels.

Ashimeru began the match on the bench but was introduced in the 62nd minute, the only substitution made by La Louvière on the night. Despite the difficult, wintry conditions, he quickly settled into the rhythm of the game, driving forward with purpose and completing all of his passes in a composed cameo performance.

Supporters inside Lotto Park greeted his return warmly, acknowledging the impact he made during his previous spell at Anderlecht. For many, it felt like a familiar figure had come back home albeit in different colours.

‎Fellow Ghanaian Jerry Afriyie also impressed, playing the full 90 minutes in a disciplined display as La Louvière secured a valuable point away against the fourth-placed side.

‎While the scoreline remained unchanged, the occasion carried emotional weight. For Ashimeru, it was a night of reflection and resilience, a reminder of past glories, and a sign that his influence remains undiminished, even on a cold Brussels evening.