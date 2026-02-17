2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for farmer-centred policies in Ghana’s cocoa sector, drawing on his personal experience as a cocoa farmer to highlight the real-life impact of government pricing decisions.

Speaking at the maiden Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition on Tuesday, February 17, the President said he understands firsthand the economic pressures facing cocoa farmers, particularly amid recent volatility in global prices and ongoing sector reforms.

“I was given 50 acres of land, and I planted cocoa on it, so I am a cocoa farmer. When the government reduces the price of cocoa, it affects me too,” he stated.

His comments come in the wake of recent adjustments in the cocoa economy, including a reduction in the farmgate price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag in response to fluctuations on the international market.

President Mahama noted that decisions by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) on producer prices have direct consequences for rural livelihoods, education and household welfare.

He underscored the need for reforms that prioritise sustainability, fairness and long-term growth, adding that aligning policy with the lived experiences of farmers is crucial to safeguarding Ghana’s cocoa industry and maintaining its global competitiveness.

The summit, organised with support from the Ghana Tree Crops Authority, seeks to attract investment into key tree crops such as cocoa, cashew, rubber, coconut and oil palm to diversify Ghana’s agricultural economy and boost value addition.