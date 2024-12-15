6 hours ago

It was a joyous atmosphere as the 2024 President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by his family, attended a grand thanksgiving service at the Ringway Gospel Assemblies of God Church at Osu.

The event was a celebration of his victory at the December 7, 2024, election and a moment to express gratitude for the support he received during his campaign.

In a video shared on YouTube by Gh Brain, Mahama was joined by his wife, Lordina, their children, siblings, friends, and well-wishers who were all clad in white on Sunday December 15, 2024.

Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed with flower bouquets by the congregation and the church's lead pastor, Reverend Benjamin Teye Tettey.

During his address to the congregation, Mahama shared some of the challenges he faced during his campaign and his experiences while out of office.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his family and close friends for their unwavering support.

He also thanked the church and its pastors for their prayers and encouragement throughout his journey.

“We give thanks to the Almighty God for a peaceful and successful election. Anytime we're about to have elections, people have anxiety that the elections might end in violence or in unpleasantness. But always God comes through for us, and he makes us go through it successfully and peacefully. I cried unto God and brought my supplications to the Almighty. And he responded with bountiful blessings and success. And for that, I give him thanks. This victory can only be divine,” he said in his address.

The thanksgiving service was also attended by Reverend Doctor Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, who offered prayers for Mahama and his family, blessing them for the tasks ahead.

