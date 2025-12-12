3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to establish a committee early next year to oversee the implementation of recommendations made by the Constitution Review Committee.

The President made the announcement on Monday, December 22, after receiving the Committee’s final report at a ceremony in Accra. He said some members of the Constitution Review Committee would be invited to serve on the implementation panel to ensure continuity and effective transfer of institutional knowledge. President Mahama added that the government would first study the report thoroughly.

“I have handed it over to the legal council and the Attorney General. They will review it, and we will see how to synchronise our views,” Mahama stated.

The Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, officially presented its final report on Monday.

Among the key recommendations are proposals to separate the executive from Parliament, extend the presidential term from four to five years, clarify that the Constitution does not permit a third presidential term, and reorganise the Council of State in line with its original 1969 structure.

The report also proposes a review of the role of chiefs in local governance, improvements in public sector appointment processes, and measures to reduce partisanship in state institutions and public services.