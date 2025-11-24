16 minutes ago

President John Mahama has announced a new policy that will require senior high schools across the country to operate their own poultry and livestock farms.

The initiative aims to help schools produce their own meat locally, reducing their dependence on purchasing from the open market.

The President made the announcement during the 65th anniversary celebration of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) in Tamale, the school he and the First Lady both attended.

According to him, the policy will equip schools with a reliable source of fresh meat while giving students practical experience in agriculture.

“We are introducing a policy that will ensure every secondary school has a poultry farm and a livestock farm. Ghanasco will be one of the first schools to benefit,” Mahama stated.

“We will set up both farms here so that you won’t need to depend on the market for meat. You will take your meat from your own farm. And the headmaster will have no excuse when students complain about a lack of meat in their meals.”

The initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to promote self-sufficiency in schools, enhance agricultural education, and improve nutrition for students.