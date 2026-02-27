6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resumed operations, describing the development as a significant milestone for Ghana’s energy sector.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday, February 27, 2026, the President disclosed that the refinery has recommenced processing crude oil into petroleum products after several years of inactivity.

He told the House that for the first time since 2018, the facility has begun refining crude oil once again — a move widely seen as restoring momentum to Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

TOR had faced prolonged operational setbacks due to financial constraints and maintenance challenges, forcing the country to depend heavily on imported refined petroleum products. However, following extensive turnaround maintenance on its Crude Distillation Unit between August and October 2025, the refinery successfully resumed refining activities in December 2025.

The National Petroleum Authority granted operational clearance on December 19, 2025, after completing the required regulatory inspections.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the refinery’s revival. The Institute for Energy Security and the Legal Green Association both described the development as a crucial step toward enhancing Ghana’s energy security and economic resilience.

Management of the refinery has indicated that operations will scale up gradually under a phased approach aimed at stabilising systems and optimising output. Planned upgrades — including the installation of a new furnace — are expected to increase capacity over time.

The reopening of TOR is regarded as a strategic intervention to reduce reliance on imported fuel, conserve foreign exchange and strengthen Ghana’s energy independence.