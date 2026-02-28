3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a nationwide initiative to cut electricity consumption in public institutions through the installation of solar energy systems.

Speaking during his 2026 State of the Nation Address on Friday, February 27, 2026, the President said the move forms part of deliberate efforts to improve energy efficiency in the public sector while lowering operational costs.

He announced that under the off-grid solar home system programme for public institutions, materials for the first phase — covering 350 solar systems — have already been delivered. The installations are expected to significantly reduce reliance on grid power across government facilities.

The initiative aligns with broader reforms in the energy sector. Under the Rural Electrification Programme, 200 out of 400 targeted communities have been connected to the national grid, increasing electricity access nationwide to 89.05 per cent.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is constructing 35 mini-grids to supply power to 47 island and lakeside communities across the Oti, Savannah and Bono East regions.

President Mahama also highlighted progress in renewable energy development, noting that Ghana currently has 250 megawatts of installed solar capacity. This includes 50 megawatts delivered through the Bui Power Authority and 30 megawatts generated from rooftop solar installations.

He further disclosed that he recently cut sod for a 200-megawatt solar power project at the Dawa Industrial Zone, with the first 100 megawatts scheduled for completion by December 2026.

The solar rollout for public institutions is expected to reduce electricity expenditure, enhance energy security and promote environmental sustainability. It also complements other sector reforms, including the operationalisation of the single holding account system by the Electricity Company of Ghana, which has helped minimise revenue leakages and strengthen payment capacity.

President Mahama stressed that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader commitment to delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable energy while modernising Ghana’s power sector.