53 minutes ago

Ahead of his swearing-in on January 7th, 2025, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has announced key appointments to his administration, naming prominent figures to critical roles within the Office of the President.

The appointments, which take effect immediately after his inauguration, signal the President-elect’s focus on assembling a team of experienced and skilled individuals to drive his governance agenda.

Key Appointments

Julius Debrah appointed as Chief of Staff, Debrah brings vast administrative and political experience, having served in various high-level roles in the past.

Dr. Callistus Mahama will serve as Executive Secretary to the President, a role central to coordinating executive functions.

Prosper Douglas Bani has also been named Head of the Interim Security Taskforce. Mr Bani is tasked with ensuring national security during the early days of the administration.

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr has been appointed Senior Presidential Advisor, Governmental Affairs. Mr Sawyerr will oversee government policy and inter-ministerial coordination.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh earns appointment as Presidential Advisor Responsible for the 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development.

Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew has been named Legal Counsel to the President.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu will serve as Acting Spokesperson to the President, overseeing communication and public engagements.

In a statement, signed by the Special Aide to the President-elect, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that the individuals were carefully selected for their expertise and proven track records.