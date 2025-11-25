49 minutes ago

President John Mahama has approved a two-year extension for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, following a recommendation from the Police Council.

The extension will keep IGP Yohuno at the helm of the Ghana Police Service as the institution advances ongoing reforms and strengthens national security operations. Sources say the decision is intended to ensure continuity in security management and consolidate gains made under his leadership.

IGP Yohuno, who was appointed earlier this year and was initially due for retirement in December 2025, has been credited with boosting police visibility, improving crime-response systems, and expanding community-policing initiatives nationwide.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the extension is expected to allow him to continue supervising key security programmes, modernisation projects, and personnel development efforts within the service.