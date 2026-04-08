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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lyon to participate in the One Health Summit, where he is expected to co-chair discussions alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The summit brings together world leaders, health ministers and global health experts to deliberate on issues at the intersection of human, animal and environmental health—an approach widely referred to as “One Health.”

Upon arrival, President Mahama was warmly received by members of the Ghanaian community in Lyon. A number of families gathered to welcome him on Easter Monday, expressing excitement at the opportunity to meet him and interact briefly with the delegation.

The President is expected to play a key role in the summit’s high-level engagements, contributing to discussions on strengthening global health systems, improving pandemic preparedness, and promoting coordinated responses to health threats that cut across borders and sectors.

Following the summit on Tuesday, President Mahama is scheduled to travel to Paris for a bilateral meeting with President Macron.

The meeting will take place at the Élysée Palace, where both leaders are expected to explore areas of cooperation between Ghana and France.

Key issues likely to be discussed include trade and investment, security cooperation, climate change, and development partnerships, as both countries seek to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

The visit underscores Ghana’s continued engagement on the global stage, particularly in advancing collaborative solutions to complex health and environmental challenges.

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