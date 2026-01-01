3 months ago

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Doha on Saturday, December 6, where he is expected to make two key interventions at the Doha Forum.

He will deliver opening remarks on “Education as Justice in Times of Crisis” and join a panel discussion on “Economic Empowerment in Africa: Pathways to Inclusive Prosperity.”

During the visit, President Mahama will also hold bilateral talks with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

He travelled to Doha aboard a Qatar Airways Executive Jet provided by the State of Qatar and is scheduled to depart on Sunday, December 7.

The Doha Forum, held annually since 2003, is a global platform that convenes world leaders and policymakers to address critical international challenges. Operating under the theme “Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity,” the forum promotes idea-sharing and practical solutions to global issues in an increasingly interconnected world.