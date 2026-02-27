6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has assured cocoa farmers that ongoing government reforms will fundamentally transform the cocoa sector, promising a fair and transparent pricing system that reflects production costs and guarantees reasonable profit margins.

Delivering his 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, the President acknowledged widespread concerns and protests from farmers following the recent downward adjustment of the cocoa producer price.

He emphasised that although the decision was difficult, it was necessary to secure the long-term sustainability of the cocoa industry and protect the broader national economy. According to him, the reform measures being implemented will strengthen the sector and ensure farmers receive equitable compensation for their produce.

President Mahama explained that maintaining the previous price would have compelled the government to borrow heavily to meet obligations within the sector. He revealed that the administration recently achieved more competitive pricing arrangements while addressing acute liquidity constraints that had threatened the industry’s stability.

He further noted that failure to take corrective action would have resulted in additional borrowing, potentially plunging the country back into severe economic difficulties. The President referenced a substantial debt burden inherited by his administration, stressing that unplanned expenditures would have undermined the economic recovery efforts currently underway.

He concluded by reiterating his government’s commitment to restoring financial stability to the cocoa sector while safeguarding the welfare of farmers through sustainable and transparent reforms.