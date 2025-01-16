6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has reportedly been appointed as the Majority Leader of the 9th Parliament of Ghana.

This is according to Accra-based Joy FM, which reported the appointment in a post shared on social media on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The Bawku Central legislator will replace the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as Majority Leader.

His appointment follows the nomination of Dr. Ato Forson as Minister of Finance-designate by President John Dramani Mahama.

It can be recalled that Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin had earlier claimed that Ayariga would be the new Majority Leader following Dr. Ato Forson’s nomination as Minister of Finance-designate.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, January 9, 2024, Afenyo-Markin also stated that the MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, would take over from Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah as Deputy Majority Leader, with Kofi-Buah expected to be appointed as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The Minority Leader also alleged that the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, would become the Majority Chief Whip, replacing Kwame Governs Agbodza, who he claimed would also be nominated for a ministerial position.

He added that the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, would be appointed as Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation.