Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has backtracked on his claims of not paying MenzGold customers.

The former President on November 4, 2020, in an interview with Starr FM, said he will not pay customers of the defunct MenzGold.

He is reported to have said, “I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers. I said we’ll investigate and find out the level of indebtedness”.

He added that “Menzgold is a different kettle of fish because we don’t know the extent of what the indebtedness is. I’ve not seen any document that shows that this is how much it is. So unless you investigate and find out”.

“It looks like this government has been reluctant to investigate it or even go after those who took people’s money in a fraudulent manner. And so I said when we come we’ll pursue and find out what the true facts are and we’ll take remedial actions to alleviate the suffering of the customers,” the NDC leader said further.

But the former President of Ghana in a recent interview on Accra-based power FM said “The little we can do to help Menzgold customers we will in order to alleviate their plight. If for instance someone invested GHC1000 and was expecting some huge interest if we cannot pay the interest, at least the GHC1000 government should be able to sort that person out”.

John Dramani Mahama said he will not let the issues rest but will investigate in order to bring finality to the issue.

He said, “We will also investigate the issue and retrieve the monies and properties that we can from the management of the company so the government can top up to settle the outstanding issues”.

Source: mynewsgh.com