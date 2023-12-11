2 hours ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has yet again beaten the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a poll, with less than a year to the 2024 presidential elections.

The latest poll by research firm, Global Info Analytics, showed that over 70% of Ghanaians indicated that they would vote for former President John Mahama in the 2024 elections, with Vice President Dr Bawumia coming in a distance second, with about 30 percent of the votes.

The study showed that Mahama also beat Bawumia in the Greater Accra Region with 70.8% of the votes as against the latter's 20.5% performance.

The results from the poll, which the firm described as 'an outlier,' showed that John Dramani Mahama beat Dr Bawumia at the ‘World Bank’ of the NPP, the Ashanti Region.

Mahama garnered 42.3% of the votes in the Ashanti Region compared to Dr Bawumia's 36.1%.

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, who was 3rd in the poll, also came in 3rd in the Ashanti Region, with 20.3% of the Votes.

It must however be noted that as indicated by Global Info Analytics, online polls are unscientific and have major limitations. That not withstanding, Global Info Analytics still believes the results are still eye-opening.

View details of the polls as provided by Global Info Analytics below: