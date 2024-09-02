1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to commence his tour of the Bono East Region on Monday, September 2, 2024.

As part of his visit, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is expected to engage with party supporters in the Prang area of the Pru East Constituency.

Mahama is scheduled to address the supporters of the party's vision for a 24-hour economy and how it will benefit the people of the Pru East Constituency on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Pru East, Emmanuel Boam, speaking in an interview with Classfmonline.com, confirmed that preparations are underway to welcome the former president.

During his visit, Mahama will also meet with local chiefs, clergy, and Imams to discuss community issues and gain their support.

Boam expressed confidence that the visit would energize supporters and boost the party's chances of winning decisively in the Pru East Constituency.

"The visit will bolster our supporters and ensure the party wins massively in this constituency," he stated.