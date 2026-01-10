3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has called for national consensus, policy continuity, and disciplined governance as Ghana seeks to achieve sustainable development and long-term economic resilience.

Delivering the keynote address at the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, President Mahama said the country had reached a defining moment where progress must be protected from political reversals and anchored on strong institutions rather than short-term interventions.

The conference, organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education under the theme “Building the Ghana We Want Together for Sustainable Development,” brought together policymakers, academics, diplomats, civil society actors, and development partners.

Policy continuity and national discipline

President Mahama stressed that Ghana could not achieve sustainable development if economic and governance reforms were abandoned after changes in government.

“The Ghana we want cannot be built if progress made under one administration is reversed under another,” he said, adding that development programmes must be medium- to long-term in outlook and insulated from partisan politics.

He described his second term in office as an opportunity to entrench reforms that would be difficult for future governments to undo, noting that democratic governance must translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Economic reforms and 24-hour economy

Touching on the economy, the President said his administration had prioritised stabilisation, production, and value addition as part of its Reset Agenda.

He announced that government would roll out a new policy requiring value addition to minerals, petroleum, and agricultural products before export, in a bid to reduce Ghana’s dependence on raw material exports.

The President said the 24-Hour Economy and the Accelerated Export Development Programme were central to efforts to expand manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, and job creation.

He cited what he described as measurable economic gains in 2025, including a stabilised currency, falling inflation, reduced public debt, and increased foreign reserves.

“Economic resilience is not achieved through austerity alone, but through production, inclusion, and shared prosperity,” he noted.

Human capital and digital skills

President Mahama underscored the importance of education and skills development, describing human capital as the engine of national growth.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to the Digital Youth Village and the Centre for Digital Youth Development at the University of Ghana, revealing that GHS 80 million had already been invested, with an additional GHS 70 million allocated for 2026.

According to him, the initiative would serve as a national model for sixteen digital hubs to support youth entrepreneurship, innovation, and the 24-hour economy.

“Our youth are not a problem to be managed; they are assets to be empowered,” he said.

Governance and accountability

On governance, the President announced plans to establish an Independent Value for Money Office to ensure efficiency and accountability in public spending.

He said his administration was strengthening anti-corruption institutions, enforcing the rule of law, and promoting fiscal discipline, while also engaging political parties and stakeholders to advance constitutional reforms.

Environment and inclusion

President Mahama warned that environmental degradation, particularly illegal mining and deforestation, posed serious risks to Ghana’s future, calling for climate-smart development and stronger environmental protection.

He also emphasised inclusion and national cohesion, saying sustainable development could not be achieved in a divided society.

“The Ghana we want must be inclusive, cohesive, and fair, where no region, gender, or generation is left behind,” he stated.

Conference officially opened

President Mahama concluded by urging all stakeholders—academia, civil society, the private sector, traditional authorities, and the media—to play active roles in national development.

He later declared the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference officially opened.