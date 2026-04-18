4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour Economy Market in Bimbilla as part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour of the Northern Region, fulfilling a key campaign promise captured in the NDC manifesto.

The project, which forms part of a nationwide initiative to establish modern markets in all 261 districts, is aimed at stimulating round-the-clock economic activity, strengthening local commerce, and deepening the link between agricultural production and market access.

President Mahama noted that markets remain central to economic life, serving as key hubs for trade and circulation of money, and stressed that “farming without access to markets undermines the economic value of production,” underscoring the need to connect farms, markets and households.

The Bimbilla facility, identified as one of the largest model markets under the programme, will include ten warehouses, clinics, fire and police posts, banking services, crèches, and food outlets to support 24-hour operations and improve safety and convenience for traders and consumers.

Given Bimbilla’s strong agricultural base in yam, maize, beans and groundnut production, the market is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, stabilise prices during peak seasons, and improve incomes for farmers through expanded processing and distribution opportunities.

President Mahama further emphasised that the project will generate jobs and strengthen the agricultural value chain, while calling for quality execution to ensure the facility serves generations to come. The District Assembly will oversee its maintenance and management through a dedicated market administration system.

As part of broader clarifications on the Free Primary Health Care programme, he reiterated that tricycles and motorbikes being distributed are not ambulances, but are designed for outreach, vaccination delivery, and community-based preventive healthcare.