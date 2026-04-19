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President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour Economy Market at Kukuo in Tamale as part of his #ResettingGhana Tour of the Northern Region.

The project forms part of a nationwide initiative to establish modern 24-hour markets across all 261 districts, aimed at boosting local economies, enhancing trade, and promoting continuous commercial activity.

Addressing residents, President Mahama underscored the critical role of markets in driving economic growth, noting that they serve as vital hubs for the exchange of goods and the circulation of money within communities.

He emphasised that the Kukuo market, like others under the programme, will be equipped with essential facilities including storage warehouses, security posts, healthcare services, and food courts to support round-the-clock operations.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen the agricultural value chain by providing farmers with reliable access to markets, reducing post-harvest losses, and improving incomes.