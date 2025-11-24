4 hours ago

Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), one of the Northern Region’s most historic secondary institutions, marked its 65th anniversary over the weekend with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear roadmap for future growth.

The occasion, which drew thousands of students, alumni, and dignitaries, was highlighted by the return of its most celebrated alumnus—President John Dramani Mahama—who spearheaded a series of ambitious development projects aimed at repositioning the school as a centre of academic and sporting excellence.

Established in 1960, GHANASCO has long played a pivotal role in expanding access to secondary education in northern Ghana.

Despite its rich heritage, the school has over the years grappled with infrastructural deficits, overcrowded facilities, and the growing demands of 21st-century learning.

The 65th anniversary therefore arrived at a crucial moment, with stakeholders seeking a comprehensive transformation agenda capable of restoring GHANASCO’s prestige.

In line with this vision, President Mahama commissioned a newly completed smart classroom block furnished with modern learning technology to improve interactive teaching and digital learning.

The block marks one of the school’s most significant academic infrastructure upgrades in decades and responds directly to calls by teachers and students for better-equipped classrooms.

The President also cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art assembly hall complex, a long-awaited facility expected to serve as the school’s main venue for academic events, examinations, ceremonies, and large community engagements.

For years, GHANASCO has operated without a standard assembly hall, often forcing the school to improvise during major gatherings.

However, the most ambitious of the day’s projects was the groundbreaking of a new ultra-modern sports complex—an initiative already generating excitement across the student body and the alumni fraternity.

The facility, currently being developed by Wembley Sports Construction Ltd., is intended to overhaul the school’s decades-old sporting environment, which has suffered from inadequate resources and worn-out playing fields.

The planned complex features an astro turf football pitch, a standard running track, floodlights for nighttime events, and a 1,000-seater spectator stand with changing rooms, administrative offices, and a medical treatment centre.

Additional courts for basketball, volleyball, and other emerging sports are included to support multi-disciplinary physical education.

Among its most prominent alumni are President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, whose presence added emotional weight to the event.

Members of Parliament Mahama Ayariga (Bawku Central), John Jinapor (Yapei-Kusawgu), and Alhassan Suhuyini (Tamale North), all products of GHANASCO, were also acknowledged for their contributions to national development.

The school boasts of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Abedi Ayew Pele, whose achievements continue to inspire young sports talents across the country.

School authorities and alumni emphasized that the 65th anniversary is not only a time to celebrate past achievements but also a moment to redefine the school’s future.

Developers say the project is designed to expose students to professional-grade sporting conditions while promoting discipline, teamwork, and youth talent development.